Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Pocahontas County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes by Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend, wind
chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few
hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative
effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next
week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
