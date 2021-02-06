Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes by Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&