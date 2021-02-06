Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Carroll County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes by Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&