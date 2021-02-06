Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Calhoun County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes by Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime over northern Iowa
this weekend, wind chill values may only rise into the teens
below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold
will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond
Sunday and into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
