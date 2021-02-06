Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Sac County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes by Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime over northern Iowa

this weekend, wind chill values may only rise into the teens

below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold

will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond

Sunday and into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&