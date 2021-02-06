Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Blowing snow may reduce visibilities at times.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

