Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:14 am
3:04 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Wayne IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Blowing snow may reduce visibilities at times.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

