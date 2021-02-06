Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Blowing snow may reduce visibilities at times.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&