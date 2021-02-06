Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

