With Carnival scrapped, Rio’s Sambadrome hosts vaccinations

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a normal year, Rio de Janeiro’s Sambadrome would be preparing for its great moment of the year: the world’s most famous Carnival parade. But a week before what should be the start of Carnival, the pandemic has replaced pageantry. The great celebration has been put on hold until next year as Rio struggles to quash a rise in COVID-19 cases. The city on Saturday opened a drive-thru immunization station at the Sambadrome, where a line of cars queued up on a broad avenue built for floats. Officials warn they’ll have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with open street parades or clandestine parties.