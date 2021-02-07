140 are missing after glacier breaks in India’s Himalayas

RISHIKESH, India (AP) — At least nine people are dead and 140 are missing in India after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off, releasing a torrent of water and debris that slammed into two hydroelectric plants.

Experts say the disaster Sunday appears to point to global warming. Video from India’s northern state of Uttarakhand showed the muddy, concrete-gray floodwaters tumbling through a valley and surging into a dam, breaking it into pieces with little resistance before roaring on downstream.

The disaster turned the countryside into what looked like an ash-colored moonscape.