Egypt’s president says he supports interim Libya government

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has given his support to a transitional government that would lead neighboring Libyan through elections late this year. He says the appointment of the interim government, which includes a three-member Presidential Council and a prime minister, is “a step in the right direction.” Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country has been divided since 2015 between two governments, one in the east and one in the west, with each backed by an array of militias and foreign governments. Egypt views the instability in neighboring Libya as a national security threat.