Feb. 7: Officials report 553 additional COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 533 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 323,872 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 324,405 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 293,598 have recovered, an increase of 497 since yesterday.

The state has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, keeping the state's death toll to 5,108.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (293,598) and the number of deaths (5,108) from the total number of cases (324,405) shows there are currently 25,699 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,181 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,493,901 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is currently 8.9%, which is the same that was reported on Saturday.

According to the health department's latest report, 316 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 336 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 68 are in the ICU with 32 on ventilators. State data shows 68% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 44 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 2,093 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Data from the state's vaccine dashboard shows 310,349 Iowa residents have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 87,345 people have completed their vaccine series.

Woodbury County

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported six new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,372. To date, 12,605 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has confirmed no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll at 202.

A total of 16 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, five are county residents.

Woodbury County has had 7,254 vaccine doses administered, with 2,118 people completing their vaccine series.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH has reported two more positive cases, bringing the county's total to 4,024. Of those cases, 3,828 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 36.

Buena Vista County has had 1,429 vaccine doses administered, with 343 people completing their vaccine series.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,780 total positive cases have been reported by the IDPH, an increase of two since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,602 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 25.

Clay County has had 1,479 vaccine doses administered, with 420 people completing their vaccine series.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County one new case was reported, bringing the total to 1,930. Of those cases, 1,782 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 37.

Dickinson County has had 1,812 vaccine doses administered, with 491 people completing their vaccine series.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,585 total cases on Saturday, that number rose to 3,589 on Sunday. Of those cases, 3,381 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, with its death toll remaining at 74.

Plymouth County has had 2,568 vaccine doses administered, with 650 people completing their vaccine series.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux City has had five additional cases bringing its total to 4,664. Of those cases, 4,429 have recovered.

There were no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping the COVID-19 toll to 66.

Sioux County has had 3,474 vaccine doses administered, with 881 people completing their vaccine series.