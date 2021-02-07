Glacier breaks in India’s north, flooding power plant, homes

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian authorities have launched a search operation after a mountain glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water, mud and debris into areas below. Police said a power plant was damaged by Saturday’s flooding in the the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand. Government officials homes were damaged as well. Officials said the glacier breaking sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water. An advisory was issued urging people living on the banks of the Alaknanda River to move to safer places immediately.