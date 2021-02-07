ICC officials in Sudan seek cooperation for Darfur justice

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari has met with officials from the International Criminal Court in the capital of Khartoum to discuss how to cooperate with the tribunal in the trials related to the Darfur conflict. He says the government is conducting “internal deliberations” over “the best ways of cooperation” with the ICC. Sunday’s visit comes after ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in December criticized Sudan’s transitional authorities over lack of progress in cooperation with the African country to bring justice to victims of Darfur conflict.