Local Siouxland pizza restaurants prepare for the big game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pizza and wings are a staple for many people when it comes to watching the Super Bowl.

Leaders with Townhouse Pizza and Lounge in Sioux City said they'll go through around 3,000 wings and over 100 pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We'll get several orders, 30, 40, 80, 100 wings. People call, want them at a certain time. So, we're aware of that, get a lot of the product ordered ahead of time. We're ready to go with extra staff and able to cook wings and have them ready for when people want to take them," said Peter Clausen, Bartender at Townhouse.

Mark Lennon, owner of El Fredo pizza said they start preparing in advance and also have extra staff on hand for the big day.

"On a normal day we probably run about ten employees, but we'll have anywhere from 15 to 20 in order to keep up with the crowd. We'll probably do 300 plus pizzas, easily," said Mark Lennon, Owner.

With the pandemic, Lennon added their pickup orders have more popular than ever.

"Because of the COVID, a lot of people are taking to-go orders and trying to stay away from crowds. We do have a pick-up window which is working great for those people who don't want to come inside," said Lennon.

Peter Clausen, Bartender at Townhouse added even before COVID, carry out orders have been trending higher.

"You never can expect something like this but that's kind of been the trend the past couple of years anyway. People tend to be more comfortable eating at home, taking food home. So, that's kind of how it's been lately, but this year has been a whole nother story with the carry-out. So, I'm glad we're able to do the carry-out and delivery," said Clausen.

Clausen added they tend to see a rush around half time of the game as well.