South Dakota confirms 5 new deaths due to the coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting five new deaths due to the coronavirus, lifting the total number of fatalities to 1,809 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 31 deaths confirmed in February. The COVID Tracking Project ranks South Dakota’s death count at 40th highest in the country overall and the sixth highest per capita at about 204 deaths per 100,000 people. The update released Sunday showed 98 new COVID-19 cases out of 509 examinations that were processed in the last day, lifting the total number of positive tests to 109,229. South Dakota is 46th in the country for the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks.