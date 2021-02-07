Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay, Florida, a battle of the brands is going on off the field. After a year of pandemic fear and isolation and a tumultuous election, most brands are sticking with nostalgia and light humor to entertain and connect to the 100 million viewers expected to tune in to the CBS broadcast On Sunday. Brands like Cadillac and M&Ms are offering lightly humorous spots, while Jeep will air a two-minute ad with Bruce Springsteen urging people to find common ground.