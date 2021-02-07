Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are rallying in Myanmar’s biggest city against last week’s military coup and are spreading the news online now that internet service has been restored. The protesters are demanding the a return to civilian government and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army. Protesters chanted “Long live Mother Suu” and “Down with military dictatorship.” Authorities had cut access to the internet as the protests grew Saturday, fanning fears of a complete information blackout. On Sunday afternoon, however, internet users in Yangon reported that data access on their mobile phones had suddenly been restored.