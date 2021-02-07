Turbulent politics could sway California recall election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a potential recall election at a time when the nation’s turbulent political climate is unsettling common wisdom. Voters are angry about the pandemic. That could mean trouble for Newsom, even though California is a heavily Democratic state and the odds would favor him holding his seat. Recall organizers say they’ve collected nearly 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot this year. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006.