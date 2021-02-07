US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce this week that it will reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago. The decision to join the Geneva-based UNHRC as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva will make the announcement on Monday in a step likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and the pro-Israel community.