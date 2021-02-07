Valparaiso hands No. 25 Drake its 1st loss of season, 74-57

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed No. 25 Drake its first loss of the season with a 74-57 romp. Drake fell to 18-1. The defeat left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams still undefeated this season. A day after Valparaiso squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament. Valparaiso improved to 7-12.