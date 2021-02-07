Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa
and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
