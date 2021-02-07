Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa

and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&