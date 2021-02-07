Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN…Now to Noon.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes in areas where wind

chills are near 30 below to up to 30 minutes in areas where

wind chills are 10 to 20 below.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

