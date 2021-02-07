Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Sac County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern and Central Iowa.
* WHEN…Now to Noon.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes in areas where wind
chills are near 30 below to up to 30 minutes in areas where
wind chills are 10 to 20 below.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&