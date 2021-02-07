Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 3:04 am
3:02 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Emmet

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Now to noon.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

