Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&