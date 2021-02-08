Arctic cold continues with a few light morning snow showers

**Wind Chill Advisory for most of northeast Nebraska as well as Monona and Harrison Counties through noon Monday**



Most of the area is starting off in the double digits below zero though we thankfully do not have much in the way of wind.



A few light snow showers will be possible in the morning hours but accumulations will not amount to much more than a dusting.



Despite getting some late day sunshine to break through, temperatures will struggle to get back above zero for our highs.



Tonight temperatures will freefall back into the double digits below zero with partly cloudy skies.



Again, we will be lucky that winds will stay quiet.



Partly cloudy skies stick with us Tuesday which will help get us all the way up to near ten degrees.



Light snow becomes possible Tuesday night and that could give us up to an inch of snow.



Highs will again be near ten degrees Wednesday before we again struggle to get above zero Thursday and Friday.



More on our persistent cold wave and some more snow chances in the forecast on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.