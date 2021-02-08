DOJ appeal delays Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department intends to immediately appeal a Seattle judge’s order releasing a member of the far-right group Proud Boys from custody as he’s prosecuted in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida on Monday rejected the DOJ’s argument that 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be detained pending trial. But after the DOJ indicated it would appeal, Tsuchida agreed to delay Nordean’s release to give a judge in the District of Columbia a chance to review the order. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.