DOJ appeal delays Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case

1:53 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department intends to immediately appeal a Seattle judge’s order releasing a member of the far-right group Proud Boys from custody as he’s prosecuted in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida on Monday rejected the DOJ’s argument that 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be detained pending trial. But after the DOJ indicated it would appeal, Tsuchida agreed to delay Nordean’s release to give a judge in the District of Columbia a chance to review the order. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

Associated Press

