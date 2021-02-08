Dutch government halts overseas adoptions after criticism

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has suspended adoptions from foreign countries after an investigative committee report criticized past ruling coalitions for being “too passive” in the face of years of reported abuses. The committee said Monday that abuses included “the falsification of documents, the abuse of poverty among the birth mothers and the abandonment of children for payment or through coercion.” Dutch media began reporting on them in the late 1960s, but previous governments failed to take decisive action to tackle the problems, it added. The government-installed committee warned that such abuses “continue to this day.”