Ex-presidential contender leaves Turkish opposition party

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A politician who once ran as a presidential challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has resigned from Turkey’s main opposition party. Muharrem Ince announced Monday that he was leaving the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, and would form his own political movement. Three other legislators who left the party last week will join his movement. Ince ran as CHP’s candidate against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential election, winning 31% of the votes behind Erdogan, who won 52.6%. The politician indicated that he aims to run for president again. Ince had become a vocal critic of CHP’s leader and made unsuccessful bids to replace him as party chairman.