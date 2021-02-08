Feb. 8: Iowa reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 261 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 324,405 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 324,666 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 294,119 have recovered, an increase of 521 since yesterday.

The state has reported two additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, keeping the state's death toll to 5,110.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (294,119) and the number of deaths (5,110) from the total number of cases (324,666) shows there are currently 25,437 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,302 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,495,203 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is currently 8.8%, which is dow point-one percent reported on Sunday.

According to the health department's latest report, 318 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 316 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 69 are in the ICU with 35 on ventilators.

The IDPH is currently reporting 43 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 2,094 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Data from the state's vaccine dashboard shows 341,923 Iowa residents have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 89,542 people have completed their vaccine series.

Woodbury County

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported eight new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,380. To date, 12,619 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has confirmed no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll at 202.

A total of 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, seven are county residents.

Woodbury County has had 7,314 vaccine doses administered, with 2,124 people completing their vaccine series.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH has reported one more positive cases, bringing the county's total to 4,025. Of those cases, 3,829 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25

Buena Vista County has had 1,442 vaccine doses administered, with 345 people completing their vaccine series.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,780 total positive cases have been reported by the IDPH, the same as yesterday. Of those cases, 1,604 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 25.

Clay County has had 1,606 vaccine doses administered, with 449 people completing their vaccine series.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County one new case was reported, bringing the total to 1,930. Of those cases, 1,783 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 37.

Dickinson County has had 1,819 vaccine doses administered, with 491 people completing their vaccine series.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,589 total cases on Sunday, that number remained the same on Monday. Of those cases, 3,382 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, with its death toll remaining at 74.

Plymouth County has had 2,584 vaccine doses administered, with 661 people completing their vaccine series.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had no additional cases keeping its total to 4,664. Of those cases, 4,433 have recovered.

There were no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping the COVID-19 toll to 66.

Sioux County has had 3,499 vaccine doses administered, with 885 people completing their vaccine series.