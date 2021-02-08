Feb. 8: South Dakota reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 54 news cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 109,283.

According to Monday's report, 43 of the new cases are confirmed and 11 are probable.

State data shows 62 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 105,116. State health officials say there are 2,308 active cases in the state, eight fewer than Sunday.

The state's health department has reported no new deaths, keep the state's total at 1,809.

Currently, 112 residents are hospitalized due to the virus, down from 113 on Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,377 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 59,049 Pfizer and 66,272 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 39,017 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,499 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,473 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, keeping its death toll to 24.

The state health department's latest data shows 1,166 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 422 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 1,763. State health officials say 1,726 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional deaths, keeping its death toll to 15.

So far, Clay County has administered 2,052 CVODI-19 vaccines. A total of 650 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases has risen from 7,522 to 7,527. Officials say 7,302 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 75.

The state health department says 12,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county. A total of 4,420 people have completed their vaccine series.

Union County

State health officials say they have seen five new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,904. So far, 1,800 of those have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additoinal virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 39.

So far, 825 vaccines have been administered in the county, with a total of 253 people having completed their vaccine series.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported no new cases, keeping its total to 2,759. Officials say 2,687 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to CoVID-19. To date, the county has had 28 virus-related deaths.

So far 4,686 vaccines have been administered in the county. A total of 1,718 people have completed their vaccine series.