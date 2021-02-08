Pennsylvania’s Fetterman makes 2022 US Senate run official

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, the 6-foot-8, bald and tattooed John Fetterman, will run for U.S. Senate. He’s making the announcement Monday after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million. The plainspoken 51-year-old Democrat may ultimately see competition for his party’s nomination in what could become the most competitive Senate race of 2022. On the Republican side, a number of names are circulating, including former Trump administration figures. Fetterman is by far the highest-profile name in Pennsylvania politics to show interest in running for the seat, which is opening with the departure of two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.