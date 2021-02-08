Liz Weston: What gig workers need to know about taxes

Working for yourself can have many perks, including deductions you’re not eligible for if you work for someone else. But if you’re new to gig work, the tax rules can catch you by surprise. You likely need to pay as you go, with quarterly estimated payments, and should be prepared to pay more to Social Security and Medicare than you would as an employee. It’s smart to hire a tax pro to help you navigate through the sometimes complex rules. Here’s what to know — and why you should file, even if you can’t pay just yet.