Mexico’s president returns after catching coronavirus

9:21 am National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his daily morning news conferences following a two-week absence after catching the coronavirus, but vowed not to wear a mask or require them. López Obrador revealed Monday that he received experimental treatments, which he described as an “antiviral” medication and an anti-inflammatory drug. The president revealed he twice tested negative in rapid tests widely used in Mexico, before a more thorough test _ apparently PCR _ came back positive. López Obrador has held the news conferences almost every working day for more than two years, and this was the longest he has been absent from them.

Associated Press

