Pakistan army helicopters resume search for missing climbers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani army helicopters have resumed the search for three mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. The three — Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile — lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday, after their support team stopped receiving communications from them during their ascent of K2, sometimes referred to as “killer mountain.” A district official says the helicopters carrying rescuers took off early in the morning on Monday and were on the way to K2 to resume the search for the third consecutive day.