Racial discrimination claims against Whole Foods dismissed

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by Whole Foods Market employees who alleged the supermarket chain discriminated and retaliated against them when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings . More than two dozen current and former workers from 11 stores said in the July lawsuit that Whole Foods violated federal law that bars discrimination based on race . But a federal judge Friday said because company did not single out the workers based on race, it did not discriminate. Whole Foods said it agreed with the decision. A lawyer for the employees pledged to keep pursuing the case.