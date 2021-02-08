Republican Congressman Ron Wright dies at 67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19. A spokesman says the 67-year-old died Sunday.

His office says the congressman and his wife, Susan, had been admitted at a Dallas hospital the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Wright announced in January that he had tested positive for the virus.

Wright represented the Texas' 6th Congressional District and was first elected in 2018.