Skip to Content

SD Gov. Noem’s push for scholarship endowment gains lawmaker support

New
12:29 pm Top StoriesSouth Dakota News

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to send $50 million towards a needs-based scholarship endowment has cleared its first test in the Legislature.

South Dakota is the only state without a significant scholarship endowment for low-income students.

But Noem is trying to create a $200 million fund by combining the state funds with $150 million from private donors.

Lawmakers have an extraordinary amount of one-time funds after the state offset pandemic-related expenses with federal relief money.

The governor's chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, describes the scholarship allotment as an "investment" that would benefit the state's students long into the future.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content