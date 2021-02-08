Signing up for vaccines in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Vaccine distribution continues in Woodbury County.

Leaders with Siouxland District Health say the rollout has been going well.

They expect to administer about 3,000 doses at their public clinics this week at the Tyson Events Center, to those already signed up. Officials said they've done a lot of smaller clinics so far, but this is the largest.

"It really takes a lot of planning so we know how much vaccines we are getting and not only how much are we going to have but are we going to have enough to give that second dose a few weeks down the road," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director. "We need to be planning ahead for that as well"

Brock said another thing they plan for: having both Pfizer and Moderna. So if they administer all of their Pfizer vaccines and they don't have enough for the second dose, they can't just substitute the Moderna vaccine.

Those 65 and older are included in the current 1-B phase of vaccine distribution in Iowa.

Siouxland District Health began administering them on February 1. Right now, people can only sign up for the clinics online, but they do not have any appointments available since it filled up so quickly.

Leaders said they know online registration only isn't the best way for every person, but said they need some type of electronic registration because of the sheer number of people needing a vaccine.

"We are 100 percent committed to making sure everybody who needs that vaccine gets it," said Brock. "We understand that not everybody is tech-savvy. We know not everybody has internet and email and can sign up online. We are going to be working diligently with medical providers for, well however long it takes, to make sure that people who need this vaccine have a way of getting signed up."

Brock said they anticipate using doctor offices to help identify people that need to get the vaccine. He said they hope to make it available for people to call in to make an appointment, however that option isn't available right now.

"Taking appointments over the phone is something we are committed to doing, but it does take time and if we are signing up a lot of people over the phone that could do this online, that's taking away those phone opportunities for people that truly do need them," said Brock.

Brock said they have plans to do another clinic on February 17.