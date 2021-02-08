Sioux City Explorers release 2021 Schedule

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers will open their 2021 season at home May 18.

On Monday the X's released their 2021 schedule as part of the American Association's 2021 release.

For their 29th season-opener, the X's will host the Houston Apollos.

In June The X's canceled their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kane County Cougars will be joining the Apollos in the American Association. The teams will help keep the American Assoiation a 12-team league following the departures of the St. Paul Saints and Texas Airhogs.

Sioux City will remain in the South Division during their 100-game schedule. The South Division will include the Cleburne Railroaders, Houston Apollos, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The North Division will be comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, Gary Southshore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen, and Winnepeg Goldeyes.

The X's home schedule will conclude on Sunday, August 29 against the Canaries. The season finale will be on the road on September 6 against the Canaries.