South Dakota Legislature reports 1st case of the coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are attempting to contain the spread of the coronavirus after the first reported case in the Legislature this session. Legislators were informed by email Sunday that Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward had tested positive over the weekend. House Speaker Spencer Gosch says that a number of lawmakers were staying away from the Capitol while they awaited the results of testing. Gosch declined to confirm that Aylward had tested positive, but says that the member who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has minor symptoms. The Legislature will hit the halfway mark of its 9-week session this week.