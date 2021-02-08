UN chief: Polluters must join ‘net zero’ club for climate

BERLIN (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged polluters to step up their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions ahead of a highly anticipated climate summit in November. Guterres said the global body’s “central objective” this year is to get countries and companies responsible for 90% of the world’s man-made emissions to set credible deadlines by when they will stop adding further planet-heating gases to the atmosphere. Several countries including the United States, China and members of the European Union have already announced plans to achieve “net zero” emissions, meaning they only release as much carbon dioxide and other gases as can be absorbed by natural or technological means. But scientists say some of those plans are not concrete enough.