US plans to reengage with UN rights council, reversing Trump

GENEVA (AP) — The Biden administration has announced plans to reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago. The decision to join the Geneva-based UNHRC as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements. A senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will detail the plans on Monday — in a step likely to draw criticism from conservative lawmakers and the pro-Israel community. Trump pulled out of the council in 2018 because of its disproportionate focus on Israel.