Wife: No signs of torture on body of slain Hezbollah critic

BEIRUT (AP) — The wife of a well-known Lebanese critic of the militant Hezbollah group killed last week says there was no sign of torture on her husband’s body. That’s according to a private autopsy the family had conducted. Monika Borgmann, the wife of Lokman Slim, tells The Associated Press on Monday she wants an international investigation into Slim’s death because no national probe has ever resolved such a case. Borgmann says she has suspicions but no proof that Slim’s opponents, Hezbollah, may have killed him. The Shiite group has condemned the killing of Slim, a vocal critic who was found shot at close range in southern Lebanon last week.