Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25

below zero at times.

* WHERE…In Nebraska, Sarpy, Seward and Lancaster Counties. In

Iowa, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

