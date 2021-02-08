Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Shelby County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25
below zero at times.
* WHERE…In Nebraska, Sarpy, Seward and Lancaster Counties. In
Iowa, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&