Rioters acted on Trump’s ‘order,’ Democrats say in trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial say rioters believed they were acting on the “president’s orders” to storm the Capitol to undo Joe Biden’s election victory. The House is ready to wrap up opening arguments. Biden says he believes “some minds may be changed” after the previous day’s gripping video of the deadly siege. The Democrats say the siege was part of Trump’s pattern of violent rhetoric. They warn it will continue to vex American politics unless he is convicted and barred from future office. Thursday’s session follows the previous day’s raw and visceral video of last month’s insurrection. The Trump legal team gets its chance to make its case Friday.