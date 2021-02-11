More snow Friday as frigid air continues to move into Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties in Nebraska from 9 am Friday until 6 am Saturday**

**Wind Chill Advisory for much of Siouxland tonight into Friday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of light snow across the region making for some slick travel.

This snow will come to an end this evening with mostly cloudy skies sticking around as lows will be cold heading to near -10.

Snow will once again be developing during the day on Friday as highs get up to around zero degrees.

The snow is expected to be heaviest in southern Siouxland where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issue for the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Sioux City’s snow (and the rest of central Siouxland) will be a bit lighter in the 1 to 3 inch range while northern Siouxland will stay under an inch.

That snow should end by very early in the morning on Saturday.

The coldest air we've seen yet arrives this weekend.

I'll have more about that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.