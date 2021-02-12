Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry ‘fight’ too

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are making his impeachment defense by accusing Democrats of launching a campaign of “hatred” against the former president and manipulating his words in the lead-up to the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol. Their presentation to senators on Friday included a blizzard of their own selectively edited comments from Trump and Democrats. In hours of arguments, the Trump legal team characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated “witch hunt” _ and sought to reduce the case to Trump’s use of a single word, “fight,” in a speech preceding the Jan. 6 riot. The trial is speeding toward a conclusion, and there could be a vote this weekend — likely for acquittal.