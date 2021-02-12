Fourteen arrested in Denmark, Germany for planning attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The number of people arrested in Denmark and Germany over an alleged terror attack plot has risen to 14, with six more people placed in pre-trial detention on Friday. All but one of the suspects were arrested in Denmark. Three of them were Syrian nationals, aged 33, 36 and 40, who were arrested last weekend. German authorities have said the suspects are alleged to have purchased several kilograms (pounds) of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives. The case is shrouded in secrecy and a news conference in Denmark is planned later in the day.