Friday’s Scores

9:09 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50

Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 41

Atlantic 54, Clarinda 40

Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28

Burlington Notre Dame 34, Hillcrest Academy 29

Carroll 66, ADM, Adel 53

Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55

Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 66

Creston 64, Harlan 55

Crestwood, Cresco 49, North Fayette Valley 37

Davenport, North 76, Davenport, West 60

Gilbert 58, Carlisle 32

Harris-Lake Park 64, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56

Holy Trinity 54, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Humboldt 65, Webster City 55

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47

Marshalltown 67, Fort Dodge 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 66, Murray 40

Monticello 49, West Branch 39

Mount Pleasant 70, Fairfield 54

Ottumwa 41, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34

Pleasantville 50, Chariton 30

Rockford 53, North Butler, Greene 31

Roland-Story, Story City 66, Van Meter 60

Sheldon 57, Okoboji, Milford 35

Sigourney 59, Melcher-Dallas 55

Sioux Center 88, MOC-Floyd Valley 69

Sioux City, East 77, Sioux City, West 68, OT

Siouxland Christian 75, Tri County Northeast, Neb. 47

Tripoli 54, Nashua-Plainfield 35

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 42

Vermillion, S.D. 59, LeMars 45

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 81, Union Community, LaPorte City 45

Class 1A Substate 1=

Play-in=

Akron-Westfield 64, Whiting 17

George-Little Rock 59, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 28

Class 1A Substate 2=

Play-in=

Saint Ansgar 58, Riceville 34

West Bend-Mallard 50, North Union 45

Class 1A Substate 3=

Play-in=

Central Elkader 66, Starmont 27

West Central, Maynard 78, Clarksville 52

Class 1A Substate 4=

Play-in=

North Cedar, Stanwood 68, Central City 38

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45

Class 1A Substate 5=

Play-in=

Cedar Valley Christian School 53, Lone Tree 45, OT

Colo-NESCO 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 25

Class 1A Substate 6=

Play-in=

B-G-M 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 74, Moulton-Udell 31

Class 1A Substate 7=

Play-in=

Griswold 68, Essex 27

Class 1A Substate 8=

Play-in=

Glidden-Ralston 52, Paton-Churdan 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood, ppd.

Montezuma vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny 45, Ames 32

Ballard 48, Winterset 37

Carroll 71, ADM, Adel 58

Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Clinton 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 58, Newton 31

Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ottumwa 23

Fort Dodge 66, Marshalltown 20

Gilbert 49, Carlisle 20

Grinnell 87, Oskaloosa 33

Indianola 53, Norwalk 47

Iowa City High 55, Linn-Mar, Marion 47

Johnston 76, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63

Mount Pleasant 49, Fairfield 42

Muscatine 32, North Scott, Eldridge 31

Newell-Fonda 88, Ridge View 53

North Polk, Alleman 58, Boone 51

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 40

Urbandale 35, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Valley, West Des Moines 55, Urbandale 35

Waterloo, West 68, Dubuque, Senior 29

Waukee 49, Southeast Polk 46

Class 1A Substate 1=

Second Round=

Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 39

Davenport, North 80, Davenport, West 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

