Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50
Assumption, Davenport 52, Davenport, Central 41
Atlantic 54, Clarinda 40
Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
Burlington Notre Dame 34, Hillcrest Academy 29
Carroll 66, ADM, Adel 53
Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55
Clear Creek-Amana 85, West Delaware, Manchester 66
Creston 64, Harlan 55
Crestwood, Cresco 49, North Fayette Valley 37
Davenport, North 76, Davenport, West 60
Gilbert 58, Carlisle 32
Harris-Lake Park 64, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56
Holy Trinity 54, Louisa-Muscatine 39
Humboldt 65, Webster City 55
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
Marshalltown 67, Fort Dodge 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 66, Murray 40
Monticello 49, West Branch 39
Mount Pleasant 70, Fairfield 54
Ottumwa 41, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34
Pleasantville 50, Chariton 30
Rockford 53, North Butler, Greene 31
Roland-Story, Story City 66, Van Meter 60
Sheldon 57, Okoboji, Milford 35
Sigourney 59, Melcher-Dallas 55
Sioux Center 88, MOC-Floyd Valley 69
Sioux City, East 77, Sioux City, West 68, OT
Siouxland Christian 75, Tri County Northeast, Neb. 47
Tripoli 54, Nashua-Plainfield 35
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 42
Vermillion, S.D. 59, LeMars 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 81, Union Community, LaPorte City 45
Class 1A Substate 1=
Play-in=
Akron-Westfield 64, Whiting 17
George-Little Rock 59, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 28
Class 1A Substate 2=
Play-in=
Saint Ansgar 58, Riceville 34
West Bend-Mallard 50, North Union 45
Class 1A Substate 3=
Play-in=
Central Elkader 66, Starmont 27
West Central, Maynard 78, Clarksville 52
Class 1A Substate 4=
Play-in=
North Cedar, Stanwood 68, Central City 38
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45
Class 1A Substate 5=
Play-in=
Cedar Valley Christian School 53, Lone Tree 45, OT
Colo-NESCO 63, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 25
Class 1A Substate 6=
Play-in=
B-G-M 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 74, Moulton-Udell 31
Class 1A Substate 7=
Play-in=
Griswold 68, Essex 27
Class 1A Substate 8=
Play-in=
Glidden-Ralston 52, Paton-Churdan 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood, ppd.
Montezuma vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny 45, Ames 32
Ballard 48, Winterset 37
Carroll 71, ADM, Adel 58
Central Clinton, DeWitt 70, Clinton 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 58, Newton 31
Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ottumwa 23
Fort Dodge 66, Marshalltown 20
Gilbert 49, Carlisle 20
Grinnell 87, Oskaloosa 33
Indianola 53, Norwalk 47
Iowa City High 55, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
Johnston 76, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63
Mount Pleasant 49, Fairfield 42
Muscatine 32, North Scott, Eldridge 31
Newell-Fonda 88, Ridge View 53
North Polk, Alleman 58, Boone 51
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 40
Urbandale 35, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Valley, West Des Moines 55, Urbandale 35
Waterloo, West 68, Dubuque, Senior 29
Waukee 49, Southeast Polk 46
Class 1A Substate 1=
Second Round=
Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 39
Davenport, North 80, Davenport, West 38
