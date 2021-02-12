Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:26 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45

Florence/Henry 62, Leola/Frederick 46

Langford 52, Faulkton 42

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Avon 35

Vermillion 59, LeMars, Iowa 45

Winner 65, Pierre 62

Yankton 88, Watertown 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 47, Baltic 37

Castlewood 73, Waverly-South Shore 64

Dakota Valley 78, Dell Rapids 33

DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Highmore-Harrold 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Brookings 39

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, Yankton 42

Tea Area 59, Lennox 45

Webster 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35

Winner 51, Pierre 44

DWU/Culver’s Classic=

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Burke 44

Howard 73, Lyman 45

Menno 50, Jones County 28

St. Thomas More 61, Sioux Falls Christian 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

