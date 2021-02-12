Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45
Florence/Henry 62, Leola/Frederick 46
Langford 52, Faulkton 42
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Avon 35
Vermillion 59, LeMars, Iowa 45
Winner 65, Pierre 62
Yankton 88, Watertown 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 47, Baltic 37
Castlewood 73, Waverly-South Shore 64
Dakota Valley 78, Dell Rapids 33
DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Highmore-Harrold 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 74, Brookings 39
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, Yankton 42
Tea Area 59, Lennox 45
Webster 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35
Winner 51, Pierre 44
DWU/Culver’s Classic=
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Burke 44
Howard 73, Lyman 45
Menno 50, Jones County 28
St. Thomas More 61, Sioux Falls Christian 40
